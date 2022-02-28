Duck Donuts Announces 'Lucky Duck' Assortment

Known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order donuts, Duck Donuts’ magical Lucky Duck Assortment is waiting for guests at the end of the rainbow, a.k.a. the pick-up counter. Lucky Ducks can enjoy freshly made donuts topped with magical charms, dipped in shamrock green icing, and finished with delicious drizzles. In time for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration, this limited-time box o’luck assortment is available to order in-shop, online or through the Duck Donuts Rewards App.

Available March 1-17, the Lucky Duck Assortment features sweet combinations such as:

Shamrock green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Chocolate icing with magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Shamrock green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

The magic doesn’t have to stop with donuts. Shops that offer milkshakes are highlighting a Magical Charms Shake too, a shamrock green vanilla milkshake topped with magical charms and whipped cream.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.