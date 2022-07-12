Duck Donuts Awards Rights to Grow in Thailand

Duck Donuts announced the continuation of its international expansion. The company recently signed an area development agreement, awarding the rights to develop in Thailand. The Great Restaurant Group Co. LTD., is set to open 10 locations throughout Thailand over the next five years. The first location, which is expected to open late 2022, will be in the country’s capital, Bangkok.

"Thailand’s landscape is full of dessert cafés and with the growth of the country’s social and economic development, this presents a great opportunity for new businesses such as Duck Donuts to be successful in the Thai market," says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "We are looking forward to partnering with The Great Restaurant Group and leveraging their knowledge of the Thai market as we begin to introduce Duck Donuts throughout the country.”

The Great Restaurant Group Co. LTD CEO, Joseph Kim, has a strong background in hospitality management. In 2020, he launched K-strEAT, Thailand’s first Korean Food Hall comprised of 11 brands from Korea with over 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Thais love their desserts, and Bangkok, the most populous city of Thailand, has a passion for food, a unique cosmopolitan vibe, multiculturalism and flourishing culinary scene,” says Kim. “Duck Donuts offers a well-known treat, but in a different way with its fresh donuts and made-to-order options, a concept that will make a great addition to the vibrant Bangkok community,”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, and offers online ordering and delivery in many locations.