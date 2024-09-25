Duck Donuts is brewing something special for National Coffee Day. In celebration of this brew-tiful day, guests can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online Sunday, Sept. 29. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY24 at checkout to receive the offer, delivery excluded.

Every donut needs a great cup of coffee! Just like the freshly made donuts, every cup of Duck Donuts coffee is freshly brewed. Shops serve Duck Donuts’ Signature Blend hot coffee, consisting of rare and exceptional beans primarily sourced from the mountainous Boquet region of Panama. The unique characteristics of this bean are brought out in a medium to dark roast that results in an aromatic coffee with ambrosial fruit notes.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.