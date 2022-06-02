Duck Donuts Brings Back Doughnut-Themed Room at Sanderling Resort

Duck Donuts and Sanderling Resort have relaunched reservations for a one-of-a-kind experience that promises the sweetest kickoff to this summer travel season: The Sweet Escape.

This donut-themed guest room has been redesigned and remodeled into a donut lover’s oasis. Enjoy freshly prepared donuts throughout the stay while watching the sunrise glaze over the Atlantic Ocean from the transformed Ocean View Junior ‘Sweet.’ Popping up in time to celebrate National Donut Day (June 3), The Sweet Escape is available May 27th - June 30, 2022 – sprinkling a little extra happiness into guests’ stays.

From themed wallpaper and artwork to donut shaped pillows and soaps, guests checking into The Sweet Escape at the AAA Four Diamond-rated, beachfront Sanderling Resort will be indulged in all things donuts. The colorful decorations line the entire spacious suite, ensuring a high-spirited stay that will have the whole family craving a deliciously fresh dozen. If decorations aren’t enough to satisfy that sugar craving, do-nut fear; upon arrival, guests will find The Sandy Duck Assortment, an assortment exclusively for The Sweet Escape guests, conveniently set throughout the room for easy access. For an additional customized sampling from Duck Donuts’ made-to-order menu of endless flavor and topping combinations, guests can schedule a donut wake-up call through a dedicated donut concierge. There will also be an in-room coffee bar stocked with Duck Donuts coffee and donut decorating kits.

With a king bed, pull-out sofa, private balcony and donut delivery just steps from the resort pool, guests will have a hard time leaving their Sweet Escape. Donut pool floats, co-branded Duck Donuts & Sanderling Resort beach towels, plus a beach tote filled with Duck Donut goodies will help guests take their donut haven outdoors. The Sweet Escape also includes an insider look at Duck Donuts history: a behind-the-scenes tour of the original Duck Donut store in Duck, North Carolina, located just minutes from Sanderling Resort.

“After last year's major success, our team knew that this was a special partnership that we needed to make happen again for our guests,” says Geoff Young, Managing Director at Sanderling Resort. “We wanted to make this year’s experience bigger and better, upgrading the room to the Junior Ocean Suite with spacious accommodations for any family and the stunning ocean view everyone wants! With the help of the creative minds at Duck Donuts, we were able to take the Suite to the next level with The Sweet Escape and create a truly unique experience for guests.”

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Sanderling Resort again to offer donut lovers the delicious Duck Donuts experience paired with the beach views and luxury accommodations the resort has to offer.” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to delivering smiles and sweet donut dreams to Outer Banks vacationers this summer.”

Sanderling Resort and Duck Donuts will wrap up their Sweet Escape program with a social media giveaway set to start at 10 am ET on June 23rd and run through 11:59 pm ET on June 30th, 2022. One winner will enjoy a four-night stay at Sanderling Resort including a Sanderling & Duck Donuts welcome kit. Enter the sweepstakes on the @duckdonuts and @sanderlingresort Instagram pages by liking and tagging a friend on the designated social media posts associated with the giveaway.

Reservations for The Sweet Escape can be made at www.sanderling-resort.com/sweetescape/ beginning May 27th, 2022. Rates start at $749/night with a two-night minimum stay.