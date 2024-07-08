Duck Donuts sees circling fins and that could only mean one thing, the popular Shark Dozen is back. Guests can sink their teeth into the limited-time Shark Dozen for one week only, July 7-14. Sharks can smell blood in the water, but Duck Donuts guests smell a perfect snack to dive into their TV entertainment with this week.

Available to order in-shop or online, the fin-tastic Shark Dozen features apex predator-inspired combinations such as:

Shark Attack: Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time Gummy Shark

Shark Bite: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Riptide Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with blue vanilla drizzle

Bringing it back to its roots in the Outer Banks this summer, Duck Donuts is partnering with Duck Surf Rescue, a USLA-advanced lifeguard agency and member of the Outer Banks Lifesaving Services Chapter, to educate the public on beach safety. Duck Donuts encourages the public to follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok to learn more about how to stay safe during beach vacations this summer such as how to prevent being caught in a riptide.

“We are delighted to bring back our popular summertime favorite Shark Dozen that our guests look forward to each year,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “This year, we are proud to partner with Duck Surf Rescue to raise awareness about beach safety, helping guests stay safe and informed as they enjoy their sweet treats and create unforgettable beach vacation memories this summer.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.