Duck Donuts Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Perk

Duck Donuts is brewing up something special for National Coffee Day. To honor the caffeinated celebration, guests can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase in-store or online Friday, September 29. Guests ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout to receive the offer, delivery excluded.

National Coffee Day is the perfect occasion to savor the rich flavors of Duck Donuts’ recently launched Signature Blend. The newest coffee blend consists of rare and exceptional beans primarily sourced from the mountainous Boquet region of Panama. The unique characteristics of this bean are brought out in a medium to dark roast that results in an aromatic coffee with ambrosial fruit notes.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.