Duck Donuts Celebrating National Donut Day with Free Deal

Duck Donuts announced it is celebrating National Donut Day with free cinnamon sugar donuts. Join the party on Friday, June 2, and get one free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, in-store only, no purchase necessary. While supplies last, guests will also receive a coupon for $1 off the brand’s new and refreshing original or strawberry lemonade to redeem in-store during their next visit.

Why limit the celebration to one day? To keep the party going, guests can enjoy $3 off the Party Box by ordering online using code Party23 at checkout on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.