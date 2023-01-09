Duck Donuts Celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day with $12 Dozen

Duck Donuts announced its celebrating National Rubber Ducky Day with a sweet deal for all – a $12 Duck Dozen. The staple Duck Dozen features 12 fan-favorite flavors including Maple Bacon, Cookies and Cream and S’mores. This offer can be redeemed in-store, online or through the Duck Donuts Rewards app on National Rubber Ducky Day, Friday, Jan. 13, no code or additional purchase necessary.

“What better way to celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day and the start of the new year than with a special treat for our guests,” says Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “Whether you have visited our original location in Duck, North Carolina or one of our other locally owned and operated shops across the country, we welcome all to join us Jan. 13 in celebration of this unique micro-holiday.”

But what do ducks have to do with donuts? For the rapidly growing Duck Donuts franchise, it’s where it all began, on the sandy beaches of Duck, North Carolina. What started on a whim for the made-to-order donut concept, quickly grew into an international sensation with more than 115 locations nationwide.

The origins of National Rubber Ducky Day stem from Sesame Street. Ernie, the show’s lovable orange puppet, declared Jan. 13 as his beloved rubber ducky bath toy’s birthday and is recognized on this day each year.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and more in shop, online or via the Duck Donuts Rewards app.