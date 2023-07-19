Duck Donuts Celebrating National Sprinkle Day with Special Deal

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Sprinkle Day in a way guaranteed to sprinkle happiness. On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, any guest who purchases a half dozen in-shop, online or through Duck Donuts Rewards app will receive a free Sprinkle Day Box, featuring one Vanilla Confetti and one Chocolate Confetti donut. Guests can enjoy the bonus Sprinkle Day Box themselves or deliver a random act of kindness and sprinkle happiness into someone else’s day.

"We are delighted to host this National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike," says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "Sprinkles add an extra touch of happiness and excitement to our already delicious donuts. We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist."

Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23. Join the excitement and share your National Sprinkle Day experience by tagging @DuckDonuts and using the hashtag #NationalSprinkleDay on social media.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.