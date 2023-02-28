Duck Donuts Creates 'Barista Box' for Coffee Aficionados

Duck Donuts is now brewing the must-have assortment for every coffee aficionado, the Barista Box. The Barista Box spotlights a delectable, bold coffee icing blended with toppings that emit notes of caramel, mocha, and vanilla. The all-new coffee icing and limited-time mini chocolate chips can be enjoyed in the Barista Box or added to any customized donut order.

“Keeping our core value of innovation at the forefront, we are committed to providing new and exciting flavors to our guests,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “Everyone knows donuts and coffee pair perfectly together, so why not give our guests the tastes of the two combined with our brand-new coffee icing.”

Available now through May 28, the Barista Box features coffee and breakfast-themed donuts in warm combinations such as:

Vanilla Latte: Vanilla Icing with Coffee Drizzle

Carmel Macchiato: Coffee Icing with Salted Carmel and Vanilla Drizzle

Cookies & Cream Mocha: Coffee Icing with Oreo Cookie Pieces and Vanilla Drizzle

Cappuccino: Coffee Icing with Mini Chocolate Chips

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.