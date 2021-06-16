Duck Donuts Creates Dad Box for Father's Day

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order! donuts, is teeing up the Dad Box for Father’s Day that features 12 dad-approved donut combinations. This hole-in-one assortment is available at all locations through June 20.

The Dad Box will satisfy every dad’s taste buds with flavors of savory bacon, decadent chocolate, and smooth peanut butter in iconic Duck Donuts combinations such as:

Bacon in the Sun: Maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle

Midnight Madness: Chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles

Peanut Butter Paradise: Peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle

The Dad Box will make any father figure’s day extra sweet… no ifs, ands, or putts about it. The assortment is available to purchase in-store, online or through Duck Donuts Rewards app. Duck Donuts Rewards members will earn double points on Dad Box purchases made June 17-20.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.