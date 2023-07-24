Duck Donuts' Customers Can Bit Into Shark Assortment for One Week Only

Duck Donuts can sink their teeth into the limited-time Shark Assortment for one week only, July 24–30. It is the perfect treat to pair with whatever guests fins themselves watching that week. The jaw-some assortment features apex predator-inspired combinations such as:

Shark Attack: Blue vanilla icing with graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle and a limited-time Gummy Shark

Shark Bite: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Riptide Cinnamon Bun: Cinnamon sugar with blue vanilla drizzle

With this assortment, Duck Donuts is also paying homage to its roots. From humble beginnings on the quiet, family-oriented beaches of the Outer Banks to now working towards its big dream of serving an edible ring of happiness around the globe was born.

"We are thrilled to offer this refreshed, fun and playful assortment to guests featuring our classic beach vibe,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "As we continue to expand the brand, it is so important to remember where we came from. It is thanks to our supportive guests that would return year after year to our Outer Banks shops that helped transform Duck Donuts into the international company we are today.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.