Duck Donuts Expanding Into Las Vegas

2022 is looking even sweeter for the Las Vegas Strip. Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order! donuts is excited to announce one of its tenured franchise partners, Gary Kopel, has a signed a lease to bring the Pennsylvania-based brand’s first Nevada location to the Las Vegas market. The shop will be located at 3615 S Las Vegas Boulevard in the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s and across from Caesar’s Palace and Bellagio, right in the heart of the electric Sin City.

“The Las Vegas area is an attractive market for tourists, locals, and businesses, presenting a unique and exciting opportunity for our growing brand,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “Having a presence in the heart of Las Vegas will give our brand visibility and exposure to the 40+ million visitors Las Vegas welcomes each year, helping increase brand awareness as we continue to focus on our aggressive growth strategy.”

The 768 sq. ft. shop will offer late night hours and showcase the entire Duck Donuts’ experience – donuts being made from scratch then dipped, drizzled and topped to order and served warm for each guest. In addition, to the standard menu items of espresso beverages, donut sundaes, donut breakfast sandwiches, this location will be the first to offer a variety of boozy milkshakes for guests over 21, and more.

“I am excited to introduce Duck Donuts’ unique, made-to-order, customizable donut experience to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time,” says Kopel. “Duck Donuts is a special brand, and I am confident that visitors and the local community will also grow a quick admiration for our delicious donuts. We cannot wait to step into this market and look forward to serving our delicious donuts all day and late into the night, directly in the center of the Las Vegas Strip.”

The Las Vegas shop will mark the fifth location for Kopel who owns four California locations, including the company’s only shipping container shop in Garden Grove. The shop anticipates a grand opening the second half of 2022. The company currently operates one international and 109 U.S. franchise locations across 21 states.