Duck Donuts Expands Into Riyadh

Duck Donuts has continued the brand’s growth with the recent opening of its first location in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and main financial hub. Located at North Ring Road .1234 in the An Nakheel Center, this is the first Duck Donuts store for Anjal Arabia Trading. In October 2019, the group signed a master franchise agreement to open 10 units and begin sub-franchising throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next five years.

“We are delighted to add Saudi Arabia to the growing list of countries where Duck Donuts is expanding and is making a positive impact within the local community,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "We look forward to their rapid development of this exciting market, giving those throughout the country the chance to taste and experience our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts.”

Expanding Duck Donuts to the Middle East aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, a plan to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. Vision 2030 has made the partnership with Duck Donuts more accessible. The development will also contribute to broadening the spectrum of job opportunities within an already thriving and diversified economy.

“Since we have opened our doors, the positive feedback from all customers is motivating us to bring Duck Donuts to every mall in Saudi and open drive-through locations throughout the country to give everyone the chance to experience our delicious, warm donuts and great coffee,” says Mohammed Alsherhri, Duck Donuts Kingdom of Saudi Arabia co-owner. “We look forward to continuing to grow the brand in Saudi Arabia and play a significant role in helping our country achieve its Saudi Vision 2030 Plan.”

The nearly 1,300 sq. ft. store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere complete with indoor seating. In addition to donuts, the Riyadh location also serves coffee, espresso, donut sundaes, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, frozen beverages, select retail items and more.

In Riyadh, guests will experience the same made-to-order donut process and availability of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with turkey bacon. The shop offers a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.