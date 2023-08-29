    Duck Donuts' Fall Flavors Return to the Menu

    Industry News | August 29, 2023

    Duck Donuts has refreshed its fall-time assortment to be sweeter and more gourd-gous than ever. The limited-time Sweet as Pie Box is full of classic pie-inspired flavors including pumpkin icing and apple topping.

    Available through Nov. 26, the Sweet as Pie Box features warm and always fresh fall combinations such as:

    • Apple Pie: Vanilla icing with apple, streusel, and salted caramel drizzle
    • Pumpkin Roll: Pumpkin icing with vanilla drizzle
    • Peanut Butter Pie: Peanut butter icing, chocolate drizzle, and peanuts

     

    It wouldn’t be fall without pumpkin coffee. Perfect to pair with any donut combination, Duck Donuts is offering the comfort of a perfectly spiced pumpkin macchiato, available hot or iced.

    Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.

