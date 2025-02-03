Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order donuts, has bold and sweet flavors hitting the menu this February. From indulgent Reese’s creations to love-themed sweets, guests are in for a delightful treat beginning February 3.

Calling Chocolate and Peanut Butter Lovers: Reese’s Pieces Menu

Duck Donuts has teamed up with REESE’S PIECES to create a full lineup of offerings. Available through April 6, guests are invited to experience delicious, shareable combinations such as:

PB Explosion: peanut butter icing, Mini REESE’S PIECES and hot fudge drizzle

Chocolate PB: chocolate icing, Mini REESE’S PIECES and REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce drizzle

Vanilla PB Swirl: vanilla icing and REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce drizzle

Duck Donuts shops will also offer frozen delights made with REESE’S PIECES Shops that sell milkshakes will be highlighting the REESE’S PIECES Milkshake, a peanut butter and chocolate milkshake topped with whipped cream, REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce drizzle and Mini REESE’S PIECES. Guests will be able to bite into one of Duck Donuts’ newest menu items, donut ice cream sandwich, rolled in Mini REESE’S PIECES

Sweets for Sweethearts: Valentine’s-Inspired Menu

Celebrate the sweetest holiday at Duck Donuts where each treat is topped with love. Guests can enjoy donuts topped with limited-time love-inspired sprinkles, strawberry buttercream and candy hearts. Additionally, the first 50 guests who purchase the Love Dozen in-shop will receive a limited-edition branded rubber duck.

The Love Dozen is available now through Feb.16, and features delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired combinations such as:

Chocolate Vanilla Cupid’s Flip Flop: chocolate icing, vanilla drizzle and candy heart

Chocolate & Strawberry Cream: chocolate icing and strawberry buttercream

Vanilla Chip and Strawberry Cream: vanilla icing, mini chocolate chips and strawberry buttercream

Perfectly pair the Love Dozen with a strawberry lemonade. The tart and sweet drink completes the heartfelt aesthetic for any Valentine’s celebration. Guests can try the seasonal donut ice cream sandwich rolled in love sprinkles as well. With every bite of creamy ice cream, fluffy donut, and loving toppings, this delightful treat is sure to melt hearts.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.