Duck Donuts is offering an iconic twist on a summertime favorite, the classic ice cream sandwich. Guests can now bite into creamy vanilla ice cream, nestled perfectly between two delicious halves of a Duck Donut.

Available now, the donut ice cream sandwich can be enjoyed on a rich chocolate cake-based donut or the brand’s traditional vanilla cake donut. To add an extra sprinkle of deliciousness, guests can have their sandwich rolled in their choice of crunchy OREO Cookie Pieces or colorful sprinkles. It is sure to be a refreshing, sweet treat after a long sunny day.

“This fun product emphasizes our commitment to innovation by looking at our core menu item in a brand-new way,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “There is nothing better than ice cream in the summer, except when it is sandwiched between a Duck Donut. Don’t let the summer slip away without giving this all-new treat a try.”

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.