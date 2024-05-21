Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order donuts, has created sweet treats made with TWIX Cookie Bars that are twice as delicious when shared. Share the sweet experience of a warm, delicious donut topped with crunchy Shortbread cookie pieces, smooth caramel, and creamy chocolate with a friend. The TWIX topping can be enjoyed in the recommended Caramel Cookie Dozen, Half Dozen, or in build-you-own combinations for a limited time through June 30.

Guests are invited to experience delicious, shareable combinations such as:

Vanilla Caramel Delight topped with TWIX: Vanilla icing with chopped TWIX Cookie Bar and caramel drizzle

Chocolate Delight topped with TWIX: Chocolate icing with chopped TWIX Cookie Bar

“We’re delighted to create another delicious fan favorite, made with TWIX,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “This new lineup of flavors emphasizes our commitment to innovation as well as our passion for facilitating shared experiences and memories for our guests.”

Duck Donuts is also featuring a delightful specialty beverage topped with TWIX for guests to enjoy. The Caramel Cookie Frappe is a caramel cookie flavored frappe topped with whipped cream, and chopped TWIX Cookie Bar, as well as caramel and dark chocolate drizzles.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.