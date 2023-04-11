Duck Donuts Keeps Growing Into 2023

Duck Donuts added to its growing development pipeline with the signing of 10 franchise agreements for 25 shops and one food trailer during the first quarter. Three of the recent deals include international agreements, awarding the right to develop the franchise brand in Sydney, Australia for five shops; three shops in Bahamas; and 10 shops in Iraq.

In the United States, Duck Donuts franchise partners have signed on in Greater West Palm Beach, Florida; Huntington and Babylon, New York; Queens, New York; South Manhattan, New York; Greenville, South Carolina; Centerville, Virginia.

“We welcome our newest franchise partners to the system and look forward to supporting them throughout their journey as a small business owner,” says Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer. “From domestic locations to our international expansion, we are one step closer to achieving our vision of serving an edible ring of happiness around the globe.”

During the first quarter, Duck Donuts also opened five shops, including Cairo, Egypt, and six are slated to open through June. Barring any permitting and construction delays, the company anticipates opening 35 locations in 2023.

Duck Donuts currently operates three international and 117 U.S. franchise locations across 23 states and Puerto Rico.