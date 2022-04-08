Duck Donuts Keeps Growth Momentum Going Into 2022

Duck Donuts announced the signing of six franchise agreements for nine shops in the first quarter of 2022, including a new state, Colorado. The popular made-to-order donut franchise continues to build its brand awareness with new shop openings, including most recent openings in Garden City Park, New York, and Fort Mill, South Carolina, limited-time seasonal assortments, and continuing to sprinkle happiness by delivering a superior product and exceptional customer service.

The newest Duck Donuts Franchise Partners have signed on in Bartonsville, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Columbus, Ohio; Manalapan, New Jersey; and multi-unit agreements in Destin, Florida (three); and Tallahassee, Florida (two).

"Over the past several months, Duck Donuts has restructured its support system to enhance its real estate, onboarding and training experience, to ensure new and existing franchise partners encounter a seamless and welcoming journey from the time of signing, to opening their doors, and beyond,” says Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer. “We are thrilled to welcome multiple new franchise partners and entrepreneurs to the Duck Donuts family, and we look forward to introducing the made-to-order Duck Donuts experience to their communities in the near future.”

The popular made-to-order donut franchise is on the fast track for growth. To support the company’s aggressive growth strategy, Duck Donuts has partnered with Sitewise, an intuitive mapping analytics solution that helps companies build its strategic real estate road map. Sitewise will allow the franchising company to study market data and run reports to identify ideal locations. In conjunction, the brand also enlisted CBRE, the global leader in commercial real estate services and investments. CBRE will partner with franchisees and assist in identifying available real estate opportunities that meet the brand’s criteria.