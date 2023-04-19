Duck Donuts Launches 'Elite Duckletes' Program for College Athletes

Duck Donuts announced the launch of Elite Duckletes, the brand’s first partnership program supporting college athletes. Duck Donuts is looking to cheer on student athletes with sweet treats and coffee as they strive to achieve academic and sports performance excellence during their season.

As an Elite Ducklete, collegiate athletes will receive exclusive perks including:

Starter press kit with Duck Donuts merchandise to sport on and off the field

Digital Elite Ducklete Trading Card

Access to monthly collaboration offers for free products during sports season

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative partnership supporting collegiate athletes as they work to grow their professional and personal brand,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We are looking forward to sprinkling happiness across college campuses in the communities we serve by spotlighting the student athletes we partner with.”

The Elite Ducklete program is taking off by storm, literally. First in Duck Donuts’ starting lineup is Storm Duck, cornerback for a Big Ten school. Prior to transferring to State College, Pennsylvania, he had a strong defensive back career as a Tar Heel. Duck exemplifies the qualities the brand is looking for in its partnerships – authenticity and community.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to work with Duck Donuts,” says Storm Duck. “I thought it was the perfect opportunity to elevate my personal brand with a company whose core values I align with. This is just the beginning of a long partnership with them.”

Duck Donuts plans to support athletes across all divisions and sports. Collegiate athletes interested in applying for the Elite Duckletes Program can submit an application here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.