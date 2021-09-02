Duck Donuts Launches Latest Quack Gives Back Campaign

Duck Donuts has launched its fifth annual franchise-wide Quack Gives Back Campaign supporting Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program, a Nashville-based nonprofit whose mission is to help alleviate fear and anxiety in children undergoing cancer treatment. Throughout September, Duck Donuts’ guests can help provide huggable hope to families who are fighting childhood cancer by simply donating a dollar at checkout.

Each guest who donates will write their name on a ribbon icon that will be proudly displayed in the store for the duration of the month. As an added thank you, donors will also receive a coupon for a free donut during their next visit.

The Chemo Duck Program is a unique educational program that includes a 12-inch, soft “Chemo Duck” used for medical play therapy; a bilingual companion overview book; an activity book; and an educational DVD that includes a cartoon about the program.

“We are very humbled to be partnering with Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program for the fifth year in a row,” says Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “This is a wonderful resource that provides a huggable buddy of hope for the brave young children battling cancer and their families as they navigate this difficult time together. I am confident our franchise partners will put a strong effort behind raising as much as possible to support their local community and make our 5th campaign the best one yet.”

The franchise-wide campaign takes place each September during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with this year’s campaign benefiting more than 55 children’s hospitals in the communities the franchise locations serve. Duck Donuts has been a proud national sponsor of the program for the past five years. Thanks in part to the company’s generous guests, $210,000 has been raised to date.

“Gabe and I are so thankful for the continued support Duck Donuts has provided as a national sponsor over the past five years,” says Lu Sipos, founder and CEO of Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program. “Countless children living with cancer have benefitted from the program, and thanks to the kindness and compassion of Duck Donuts and their customers so will many more.”