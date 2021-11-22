Duck Donuts Launches Personalized Digital Gift Card Program

Gifting Duck Donuts and delivering smiles just got a hole lot easier with the launch of Duck Donuts’ enhanced personalized digital gift card program. Powered by GiftNow, an integrated gift card and product gifting solution for retailers and merchants, guests can order digital gift cards directly from the Duck Donuts website with ease.

“With our new digital gifting experience, we are elevating our level of personalized convenience for our guests that wish to sprinkle happiness with the gift of Duck Donuts to family, friends and coworkers near or far,” says April Hoelscher, Duck Donuts vice president of marketing. “Our goal for our new digital gift cards is to provide a seamless customer experience and allow our guests to interact with our brand in a way that best fits their needs.”

Available in seasonal, generic or special occasion designs, digital gift cards can conveniently be sent via email, text or printed out and hand delivered. Guests can add a personalized written, video or picture greeting message that the recipient will see upon opening the animated gift online. Gift card denominations are available in preset values of $10, $25, $50, $75, $100, or there is an option to customize the amount, and can be redeemed in-store or online.

GiftNow, a Synchrony solution (NYSE: SYF), helps to transform the process of giving and receiving gifts and digital gift cards. As the first holistic Gift Experience Management (GXM) platform, GiftNow enables Duck Donuts guests to deliver digital gift cards in seconds with a personalized greeting and digital wrapping of the sender’s choice.

“Developing personalized customer experiences for gifting are essential to delight customers and meet customers’ needs in the moment,” says Pari Raccah, general manager, GiftNow at Synchrony. “GiftNow helps make gift card giving a memorable experience, so Duck Donuts can create lasting fans out of both the gift giver and the recipient.”

Starting November 26, guests are invited to kick off the holidays with a delicious Holiday Assortment. Back by popular demand, the assortment features the limited-time cool and fresh green mint icing. Guests will feel even more festive when their donuts are topped with the specialty Holiday Sprinkles. This season’s cool, minty flavor can also be enjoyed as a Mint OREO® Milkshake or Mint Chocolate Sundae.

With the winter season approaching, Duck Donuts’ is bringing back their Winter Roast coffee. The roast has hints of butterscotch, hazelnut, and whisky flavor that’ll have you warmed up, revved up and raring to go whatever the temperature is outside. Guests can add a holiday twist to your coffee with the Peppermint Mocha drink that is only available for a limited time. For all the non-caffeine drinkers, try the Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.