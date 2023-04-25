Duck Donuts Launches Quack Gives Back Partnership with Make-A-Wish

Duck Donuts announced its new national Quack Gives Back partnership with Make-A-Wish, a global nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Now through June 18, Duck Donuts guests can help transform lives for children in their local communities by purchasing the special-edition Wish Donut. The Wish Donut can be ordered in-shop or online and features chocolate or vanilla icing topped with Make-A-Wish-inspired blue and white sprinkles. With each Wish Donut sold, Duck Donuts will donate 50 cents to the organization. Guests can also donate when they place an online order or by rounding up their change in-shop.

“Duck Donuts is delighted and honored to introduce nationally recognized Make-A-Wish as its new national Quack Gives Back partner,” says Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “This campaign and partnership allows us to rally system-wide and engage the local communities we serve as we work to raise funds to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

Each wish makes a powerful and lasting impact on every child, volunteer, supporter, and community that experiences it. Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and more than 550,000 wishes globally.

"A wish brings hope and joy to children facing an incredible hardship," adds Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Duck Donuts is giving families nationwide an escape from the traumatic stress brought on by a critical illness. Their commitment to the mission makes wishes possible, and we're extremely thankful for the partnership."