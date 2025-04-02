Duck Donuts announce the launch of its annual national Quack Gives Back partnership with Make-A-Wish, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Now through July 31, Duck Donuts guests can help transform lives for children in their local communities by purchasing the special-edition Wish Rubber Duck. The blue and white rubber duck can be purchased for $3 in-shop, while supplies last. For each duck adopted, $1 will be donated to support Make-A-Wish. Guests can also donate to the cause when they place an online order or by rounding up their change in-shop.

“Duck Donuts is proud to launch our annual campaign in support of our national Quack Gives Back partner, Make-A-Wish,” said Devon Mailey, Interim CEO of Duck Donuts. “Thanks to the dedication of our franchisees and the generosity of the communities we serve, we were able to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses last year. This year, we’re excited to build on that momentum and continue making a difference, one duck at a time, for each shop’s local Make-A-Wish Chapter.”

Each wish makes a powerful and lasting impact on every child, volunteer, supporter, and community that experiences it. Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 375,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and more than 585,000 wishes globally.

“We are delighted that Duck Donuts is supporting World Wish Month and beyond. As a partner and WishMaker, their contribution helps us to empower children to reclaim their childhood and believe in brighter days ahead,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “With their unwavering dedication to the Make-A-Wish mission, we are one step closer to our shared vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.”