Duck Donuts’ Lucky Duck Assortment Returns for St. Patrick’s Day

Duck Donuts’ Lucky Duck Assortment is filled with a dozen good luck charms. Twelve freshly made rings of happiness make up this St. Patrick’s Day-themed assortment and features magical charms and green vanilla icing. In time for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration, this limited-time shamrockin’ assortment is available to order in-shop, online or through the Duck Donuts Rewards App.

Available through March 19, the Lucky Duck Assortment features magical combinations such as:

Bacon Shamrock: green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry Magical Charms: strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Lucky Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle

Confetti Shamrock: green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering.