Duck Donuts Making Mother's Day Extra Sweet this Year

Duck Donuts is here to help guests make Mother’s Day extra sweet. Gift Mom the ultimate breakfast in bed with the staple Breakfast Box. Skip the kitchen and bring her breakfast favorites to her such as French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, Coffee Cake, and Blueberry Pancake.

Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests ordering online can get 10% off the Breakfast Box May 11 through 14, delivery excluded. A reward for 10% off a Breakfast Box will automatically be added to Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts on May 11. Those ordering online can use code MOM10 at checkout to receive the offer.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.