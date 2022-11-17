Duck Donuts Offering BOGO Deal for Black Friday

Duck Donuts has the perfect Black Friday pick me up to keep everyone running from shop to shop. On Black Friday, Nov. 25, Duck Donuts is offering guests a buy one, get one free deal on all coffee, espresso and frozen coffee drinks. Guests can take advantage of this sweet perk in-shop or by ordering online, delivery excluded. Those ordering online can use the code FRIDAY22 at checkout to receive the offer.

Tis the season for gatherings, and a holiday party wouldn’t be complete without Duck Donuts. The first 200 guests to visit their local shop on Black Friday will receive catering coupons for an upcoming gathering. The coupon offers include an offer for $5 off an order of three dozen donuts and $10 off an order of five dozen donuts, valid through the end of the year.

Make the holidays minty and bright with Duck Donuts’ limited-time Holiday Assortment, Nov. 25-Jan. 1. The season’s popular assortment features a fresh green mint icing and festive holiday sprinkles. The cool minty flavor can also be enjoyed in the brand’s twist on milk and cookies, the Mint OREO Milkshake, or Mint Chocolate Donut Sundae.

Guests can add some holiday spirit to their coffee with the limited-time peppermint mocha, or warm up with a cheerful peppermint hot chocolate.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.