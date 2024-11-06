Duck Donuts is showing appreciation to all veterans and active military members with a free medium hot coffee or cold brew on Veterans Day. The free coffee offer is available at any Duck Donuts location on Monday, Nov. 11, to service members with valid military ID or Veteran ID Card (VIC), no purchase necessary, in-shop only.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers online ordering.