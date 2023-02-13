Duck Donuts Opens in Cairo, Egypt

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order! donuts, officially landed in Egypt Friday, Feb. 10. The shop is in Cairo Festival City Mall, one of Egypt’s iconic shopping, dining and entertainment hubs. Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm and franchise partners, Integrated Food Services, commemorated the milestone opening of its Cairo location on Feb. 4.

“We are delighted to continue our international expansion, 5,000 miles away from our hometown, with the opening of our first shop in Egypt,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "Witnessing firsthand the interest, excitement and acceptance of our concept and product, assures this is a market our franchise partners will see tremendous success and quick growth.”

This is the first Duck Donuts shop for Ahmed Ihab, managing partner of Integrated Food Services and pioneer in the retail industry. The second location will also be in the heart of Cairo and expected to open second half of 2023.

“This grand opening is the beginning of a long journey to introduce and grow the Duck Donuts brand throughout every district in Egypt,” says Ihab. “We are actively searching for our second location and before we know it, we’ll be giving everyone in Egypt the chance to experience our delicious, warm donuts and high-end coffee.”

The nearly 1,100 sq. ft. store reflects a modernized and inviting family-friendly atmosphere theme, complete with indoor seating. The shop offers a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made and photo opportunities throughout with the brand’s iconic and lovable duck mascot, Ollie.

In addition to donuts, the Cairo location also serves high-end coffee, espresso, donut sundaes, breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, frozen beverages, select retail items and more. Guests will experience the same made-to-order donut process and availability of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with beef bacon. By summer, the shop will expand its menu to include local flavors such as mango.

The opening of Duck Donuts in Cairo continues the company’s international growth. Duck Donuts also has international locations in Burlington, Ontario in Canada and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with additional locations expected to open in 2023 in Qatar, Pakistan and Thailand.