Duck Donuts Opens First Canadian Store

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order! donuts, has continued the brand’s international growth with the recent opening of its first Canadian location in Burlington, Ontario. Located at 5010 Pinedale Avenue in Appleby Village, the shop is locally owned and operated by long-time Burlington residents and husband and wife duo, Diana and Stuart Reid. In 2021, the group signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to open three locations over the next four years.

Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm and Chief Development Officer Eric Lavinder joined the franchise owners at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its first Canadian location. The ribbon-cutting took place Thursday, May 26.

"International expansion is a key component in our growth strategy and we are delighted to officially opening and introducing our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to our neighbors to the north," says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "We are confident this first multi-unit franchise agreement will help us continue to generate interest throughout Canada and open many doors for our brand once the community has their first bite of a warm donut from Duck Donuts.”

“As long-time Burlington residents, it is an honour to open our first Duck Donuts location in the community we have been a part of for more than 20 years,” says Stuart Reid. “We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors and introducing them to warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts this brand is known for.”

The 1,525 sq. ft. store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere complete with indoor and outdoor seating, featuring outdoor picnic tables from local carpenter, Lil’ Country Woodshop. In addition to donuts, the Burlington location also serves coffee, espresso beverages prepared with freshly ground beans provided by local roaster, iDrinkCoffee, breakfast sandwiches, frozen beverages, select retail items and more. The owners are also proud to serve milkshakes and donut sundaes with ice cream from well-loved Canadian creamery, Kawarhta Dairy.

In Burlington, guests will experience the same made-to-order donut process and availability of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with chopped bacon. The shop offers a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

As part of the Quack Gives Back program, rubber duck sales during grand opening weekend will be donated to Community Living Burlington, to support the organization’s mission to enrich the quality of life and to promote full and meaningful inclusion in their community of people who have a developmental disability. Quack Gives Back promotes partnering with community groups to raise awareness and funds for their causes.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday-Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Burlington Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.ca.

The opening of Duck Donuts in Burlington continues the company’s international growth. Duck Donuts also has an international location in Riyadh, KSA, with two locations expected to open in the coming months in Egypt.