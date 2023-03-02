Duck Donuts Opens First Food Hall Location with Kitchen United

Duck Donuts has opened its first food hall location in partnership with Kitchen United. Owned by California’s multi-unit Duck Donuts franchise partner, Gary Kopel, the digital ordering food hall is at 1315 3rd Street.

The Duck Donuts shop is open with limited hours, 12-9 p.m. through March 8. Beginning March 9, the shop will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Specializing in customizable donuts, guests can create their own combinations by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. This location also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes, donut sundaes, and more.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our California presence with the opening of our newest location in Santa Monica, the first Duck Donuts in Los Angeles County,” says Kopel. “With a variety of food establishments to choose from, including warm, made-to-order donuts and coffee from Duck Donuts, the Kitchen United MIX food hall caters to any foodie’s needs.”

Powered by Kitchen United’s industry-leading technology, this location allows Santa Monica foodies to order meals from multiple restaurants, all on the same bill. Guests can order in-person at the Duck Donuts shop, at Kitchen United MIX kiosks throughout the venue, online or via third-party delivery apps, such as DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and ezCater. For guests dining in, indoor and patio seating is available throughout the food hall.

“Partnering with Kitchen United gives our growing brand the opportunity to provide a unique and convenient experience for our guests and restaurant goers alike,” adds Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer. “Where food meets technology and real estate, this location will help us continue to increase brand awareness and introduce our superior product to those on the West Coast.”

“With our proprietary, leading-edge technology, Kitchen United MIX is revolutionizing the way people order food and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Duck Donuts and its delicious looking & tasting treats to our newest location on the famous Santa Monica Promenade,” says Kitchen United MIX CEO Michael Montagano. “Families and groups who can't agree on what to eat love the ability to order their favorite foods from different restaurants, all in one easy order. We're sure many guests will mix Duck Donuts in their order."

Duck Donuts operates five California locations, with this being the first shop in Los Angeles County