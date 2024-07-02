Duck Donuts announced it has officially opened its first shop in the Philippines. Located at 1331 Angono Street, Pob. Makati, a vibrant community within Metro Manila, the new store is owned by Bravo Best Foods Corp.

This expansion into the Philippines marks a significant milestone for Duck Donuts as it continues to bring its unique donut experience to new markets around the globe. The Makati shop offers the full Duck Donuts experience, allowing customers to create their own custom donuts, choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles.

“We are excited to announce the grand opening of Duck Donuts’ first store in the Philippines, bringing our unique made-to-order donut experience to the heart of Makati,” says Edilberto “Bert” Bravo, CEO of Bravo Best Foods Corp. “With vast experience in the food, hospitality and franchising industry, we are proud to add Duck Donuts to our portfolio.”

Bravo is an entrepreneur and a lawyer by profession in the Philippines. Among his businesses are U-Bix Corporation, Facilities Managers, Inc., Federated Realty Corporation, Bravo Hotel Corporation, and Coffee Tonya, Inc. Bravo Best Foods Corp has owned several restaurants and have been a proud a master franchise partner with ServiceMaster for 28 years.

“This expansion is a testament to the growing global love for our brand, and we can’t wait to share our warm, delicious donuts with the community of Metro Manila,” says Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “Since our roots in the Outer Banks of North Carolina , Duck Donuts has been about sprinkling happiness and creating exceptional experiences for our guests, and we are delighted to extend that joy to our new customers in the Philippines.”

The opening in Makati is just the beginning of Duck Donuts and Bravo’s plans for the region. A second store is set to open at the end of July 2024, with plans for five additional stores by the end of 2025. Currently, Duck Donuts operates 141 locations across 25 states, Puerto Rico and seven countries.