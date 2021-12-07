Duck Donuts Opens in Mall of America

Duck Donuts recently celebrated the grand opening of its Mall of America shop on Wednesday, November 24. Located in Level 3 West, the store is locally owned by husband and wife Justin and Desirae Butler, who also own the Duck Donuts in Woodbury, Minnesota.

“Opening in Mall of America gives us a unique opportunity to take the knowledge, expertise and goodwill we’ve built on the east side of the Twin Cities in Woodbury and expand it to a broader market making this location even stronger,” says Justin Butler. “We look forward to delivering smiles by introducing the millions of mall visitors to our made-to-order donuts because we know that once someone tries a Duck Donut that they will become a customer for life.”

The 688 square-foot store reflects the franchise’s family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Mall of America location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends, Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf, donut breakfast sandwiches, and more.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Mall of America Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

“Having a location inside Mall of America aligns with our company’s growth initiative, focusing on brand building in tourism markets,” says Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm. “This location gives us the opportunity to expose our growing brand to the 40 million yearly visitors who will now be able to experience and enjoy our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts.”

The Mall of America shop joins the company’s two other mall locations. Duck Donuts is gearing up for rapid growth in 2022 as the company anticipates opening 40 new domestic and eight international donut shops in the new year. The company currently operates two international and more than 100 U.S. franchise locations across 22 states.