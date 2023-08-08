Duck Donuts Opens Qatar Location in Doha

Duck Donuts has continued the brand’s international growth with the recent opening of its first Qatar location in the country’s capital city, Doha. Located in Printemps Doha, the largest department store in the Middle East, the partnership between Duck Donuts and Printemps Doha has been carefully crafted to ensure a superior product and exceptional customer experience is delivered for guests. As a testament to their commitment, this location is the first step in a five-store deal set to unfold over the next four years.

"We are thrilled to bring the beloved Duck Donuts experience to the vibrant city of Doha, Qatar," says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "Partnering with Printemps Qatar Group allows us to deliver our exceptional made-to-order donuts, as well as introduce exciting new beverages, to the local community and visitors alike. We are excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to delighting guests with our delicious treats and warm, welcoming atmosphere."

In Doha, guests will experience the same made-to-order donut process and variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles the brand offers. However, embracing the spirit of innovation, Duck Donuts Qatar has introduced new additions to its beverage menu, exclusive to the Doha community. Guests can now indulge in the aromatic Matcha Latte, a refreshing fusion of traditional Japanese matcha and smooth steamed milk. For those seeking a touch of European flair, the Spanish Latte presents a blend of rich espresso and velvety condensed milk.

“We’re so happy to introduce Duck Donuts for the first time in Qatar to our customers,” says Thierry Prevost, Printemps Doha general manager. “We are confident that this latest addition to our already exciting food and beverage portfolio will strengthen our in-store guest experience, thanks to its unique freshly made-to-order concept, and multiple combinations of flavors, icings and toppings, which has turned this brand into a treasured name worldwide, and will no doubt keep the whole family coming back for more in Printemps Doha.”

Duck Donuts Qatar features a more sophisticated look with colorful cushioned chairs, marble tabletops and smaller table and chairs for children. Printemps Doha aims to connect families to a new level of shopping experience. One of the main focuses within the Kidswear department is the Children’s Creative Hub, a fun and interactive hotspot for playful learning and entertainment. Located in the middle of the Kids department store adjoining Duck Donuts, this one-of-a kind lab encourages little ones to channel their inner creativity and bring their artistic flair to life via cooking and baking workshops, and other fun weekly activities – while sprinkling in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to keep them satisfied.

Printemps Doha is located within the city landmark Doha Oasis, a multifaceted development, which offers an elevated experience with its 200+ residences, a luxurious 250-room 5-star hotel, an indoor theme park, and a state-of-the-art 1,000 seat cinema complex. As part of this remarkable complex, Duck Donuts will be among Printemps Doha’s 14 distinguished food and beverage outlets, providing a delicious and memorable treat for the community and visitors.

The opening of Duck Donuts in Qatar continues the company’s international expansion. Duck Donuts also has international locations in Cairo, Egypt; Burlington, Ontario, Canada; and Riyadh, KSA.