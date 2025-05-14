Duck Donuts announced its groundbreaking partnership with 3Owl, a digital experience agency helps brands soar, to introduce an all-new Duck Donuts website designed to enhance the guest experience.

The newly designed website represents an exciting step forward in guest interaction, streamlining the path to donut joy while opening new doors to customization and convenience. This is made possible by Olo, the brand’s online ordering partner, which powers the menu, POS communication, order processing, and first party delivery.

“At Duck Donuts, we’re committed to creating exceptional experiences for our guests not only in-shop, but digitally as well,” said Lindsay Dunn, Duck Donuts Senior Director of Marketing. “Our partnership with 3Owl and the launch of the new website reflects our continued focus on making it easier and more enjoyable for our fans to access their favorite donuts, their way.”

Designed with both delight and ease in mind, the new Duck Donuts digital experience includes:

Build Your Own Dozen & Half Dozen : A reimagined, intuitive way to customize Duck Donuts’ top-selling menu item, empowering guests to craft their perfect box with less friction.

: A reimagined, intuitive way to customize Duck Donuts’ top-selling menu item, empowering guests to craft their perfect box with less friction. Build Your Own Single Donut : A nod to the brand’s beloved differentiator—freshly made-to-order donuts—now easier than ever to explore and personalize online.

: A nod to the brand’s beloved differentiator—freshly made-to-order donuts—now easier than ever to explore and personalize online. Lightning-Fast Load Times : Because donut cravings wait for no one, the site is optimized for speed, reducing friction and increasing satisfaction with every click.

: Because donut cravings wait for no one, the site is optimized for speed, reducing friction and increasing satisfaction with every click. Fully Integrated with Olo: This deep integration creates a seamless connection between Duck Donuts’ ordering platform and the website experience, eliminating redundant updates and streamlining content management. Guests benefit from a fast track to ordering, while internal teams gain operational efficiency and flexibility.

“The biggest barrier to increased sales and guest preference is inconvenience,” said Joseph Szala, Vice President of 3Owl. “That shows up in the form of too many clicks and an unintuitive user experience. For Duck Donuts, we created a highly intuitive experience that opens the doors to Duck Donuts innovation and increased ROI.”

With this launch, Duck Donuts and 3Owl have proven that guest-first thinking and brand-building strategy aren’t mutually exclusive—they’re the new gold standard. And for donut lovers everywhere, the result is a frictionless, flavor-filled path to indulgence.