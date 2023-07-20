Duck Donuts Signs 11 Franchise Deals in Second Quarter

Duck Donuts announced the signing of several franchise agreements during the second quarter of the year. Duck Donuts successfully secured 11 franchise agreements for a total of 20 shops and one food trailer. Two of the recent deals include international area development agreements, awarding the right to further expand the brand globally. The two entities will bring four shops to Northern Ireland, the brand’s first European agreement, and five locations throughout Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and St. Marteen.

In the United States, Duck Donuts franchise partners have signed on in Milford, Connecticut; S. Riverview, Florida; Athens, Georgia; Chicago and Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; Robbinsville, New Jersey; Newtown, Pennsylvania; Gainesville, Virginia; and Madison, Wisconsin.

“The signing of the recent franchise agreements is a testament to the appeal of Duck Donuts’ made-to-order donuts and commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience,” says Eric Lavinder, Duck Donuts chief development officer. “With our warm and inviting atmosphere, and delicious donuts, we are confident we will continue to captivate the interest of future small business owners both in the United States and abroad.”

During the second quarter, Duck Donuts also opened six shops, including Las Vegas, Nevada and the first location in Colorado, and 12 are slated to open through September. Duck Donuts currently operates four international and 126 franchise locations across 24 states and Puerto Rico.