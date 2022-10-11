Duck Donuts' Spooky Box Returns to Stores

October at Duck Donuts means the bewitching return of the mouth-watering Spooky Box. Every scare squad or boo crew will be ghoulish not to have this freshly-made assortment at their Halloween gatherings. These haunting flavors are available now through October 31, in the Spooky Box or can be added to any customized donut order.

The Spooky Box will put a sweet spell on your tastebuds with fang-tastic Halloween-inspired combinations such as:

Dirt ‘N Worms: Chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and a limited-time gummy worm

So Mummy: Vanilla icing with shredded coconut and hot fudge drizzle

Halloween Pumpkin: Pumpkin icing with Halloween sprinkles

Now through Oct. 13, with each online Spooky Box purchase, guests can receive a FREE half dozen of our warm & delicious Cinnamon Sugar donuts by using the code SPOOKY at checkout. Both items must be added to the cart to redeem the offer. This offer is available online only at U.S. locations excluding California and Puerto Rico, and delivery.

Guests can also experience spine-chilling goosebumps when they order the thick and creamy Dirt ‘N Worms milkshake or donut sundae topped with a limited-time gummy worm.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.