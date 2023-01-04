Duck Donuts Starts New Year with Chocolate Lover’s Assortment

Duck Donuts is starting the new year with a brand-new dozen, the Chocolate Lover’s Assortment. This limited time assortment features mini chocolate chips and is sure to hit the spot for every chocolate enthusiast. The delectable mini chocolate chips and chocolate combinations found in the Chocolate Lover’s Assortment are available through February 26.

The Chocolate Lover’s Assortment has irresistibly chocolatey combinations that range from ultra-rich to light and sweet to savory such as:

Vanilla icing with mini chocolate chips and salted caramel drizzle

Chocolate Explosion: Chocolate icing with chocolate sprinkles and hot fudge drizzle

Chocolate icing with chopped bacon

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and more in shop, online or via the Duck Donuts Rewards app.