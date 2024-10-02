Duck Donuts has unleashed a dreadfully exciting new version of the popular Spooky Box. This petrifyingly delicious box has emerged with two new tasteful enhancements, a candy spider and vanilla-flavored orange buttercream. The crunchy candy spider sits on a vanilla icing web waiting to be devoured while the swirl of enchanting orange buttercream casts a sweet spell over guests’ taste buds.

The Spooky Box donuts aren’t the only thing getting a transformation this year – so is the packaging for the first time. The limited-edition packaging is a blacked-out box that features a fanged, cape-wearing dracula duck of the brand’s beloved mascot, Ollie. Perfect for scare squad gathering or Halloween celebration, this box is only available with the purchase of the Spooky Box, while supplies last.

Available through Nov. 3, the Spooky Box and Spooky Half Dozen feature warm and fresh Halloween-inspired combinations to sink your teeth into such as:

Spiderweb Surprise: Chocolate icing with vanilla drizzle and candy spider

Fright Night: Chocolate icing with orange buttercream

So Mummy: Vanilla icing with shredded coconut and hot fudge drizzle

Werewolf: Maple icing with chopped bacon and raspberry drizzle

Guests can also experience spine-chilling goosebumps when they order the seasonal Cookies and Scream Milkshake. This vanilla milkshake is colored orange with blended Oreo® cookie pieces inside and topped with whipped cream and more Oreo® cookie pieces.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering.