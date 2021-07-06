Duck Donuts Unleashes Peach Flavors for Summer

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made-to-Order donuts, is kicking summer into sweet gear with its new ripe and succulent limited-time flavors, peach and streusel topping. Available now through Aug. 30, these flavors can be added to any customized donut order or enjoyed throughout this season’s recommended dozen, Picnic Assortment.

The Picnic Assortment is sure to elevate this summer’s picnic game, and features fresh and fruity flavor combinations such as:

Peach Pie: Vanilla icing with peach, streusel and salted caramel drizzle

Blueberry Crumble: Blueberry icing with streusel and vanilla drizzle

Coffee Cake: Glazed with streusel and powdered sugar

Dulce de Leche your way by indulging in this ducklicious flavor in a cold brew, frappe or latte. Additionally, you can enjoy the mellow, nutty charm of the popular Southern Pecan Coffee. As for ice cream lover, all will be left speachless after a taste of the new Peach Pie Donut Sundae and Peaches & Cream Milkshake.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.