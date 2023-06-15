Duck Donuts Unveils 12-Pack Deal for Dads

Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order donuts, is here to help guests give Dad exactly what he wants this Father’s Day, a 12-pack… of donuts. Treat dad by picking up the staple Breakfast Box, featuring not one, but two donuts with bacon, and classic breakfast combinations such as French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, and Coffee Cake.

Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests ordering online can get $3 off the Breakfast Box June 16 through 18, delivery excluded. A reward for $3 off a Breakfast Box is available in Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts for preorders. Those ordering online can use code DAD23 at checkout.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.