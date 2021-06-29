Duck Donuts Unveils Canadian Expansion

Duck Donuts announced the continuation of its international expansion with the recent signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement, awarding the rights to develop and operate the company’s first Canadian locations.

2651754 Ontario Inc. is set to open three locations throughout Ontario over the next four years. The first location, which is already in development, is expected to open late 2021in Burlington, Ontario. The shop will be locally owned and operated by husband and wife duo Diana and Stuart Reid.

"International expansion is a key component in our growth strategy and we are delighted to finally have the opportunity to introduce and share our warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts with our neighbors to the north," says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. "We are confident this first multi-unit franchise agreement will help us continue to generate interest throughout Canada and open many doors for our brand once the community has their first bite of a warm donut from Duck Donuts.”

Prior to joining the Duck Donuts family, Diana Reid was a lawyer for two decades. Stuart Reid is a registered massage therapist and is highly involved with a local martial arts organization. Together, they enjoy spending time with their donut-loving teenage sons.

“Per capita, Canadians eat more donuts than any other nation,” said Diana Reid. “Donuts have been part of Canadian family celebrations, workplace meetings, social gatherings and coffee break routines for generations. We are extremely thrilled to be able to offer warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts to Canadian families to experience and enjoy.”

Currently, Duck Donuts operates in 105 locations, including an international location in Dubai, UAE. The company’s first location in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to open summer 2021.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, and offers online ordering and delivery in many locations.