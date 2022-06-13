Duck Donuts Unveils 'Dad Box' for Father's Day Celebrations

Duck Donuts is giving guests a dozen ways to say “I love you” to the father figure in their lives this Father’s Day. The Dad Box features 12 dad-approved donut combinations perfect for celebrating him. This assortment is available at all locations through June 19.

The Dad Box has every dad’s favorite flavor from savory bacon, smooth peanut butter, and blueberries, creating the perfect brunch combinations such as:

Bacon in the Sun: Maple icing with chopped bacon and salted caramel drizzle

Peanut Butter Paradise: Peanut butter icing with chocolate drizzle

Blueberry Pancake: Blueberry icing with maple drizzle and powdered sugar

For those celebrating Dad from afar, drop the gift of Duck Donuts directly in his hands with a digital gift card. Available in any denomination to send via email, text, or printable to hand deliver, the Father’s Day digital gift card is the perfect way to sprinkle happiness his way.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut sundaes, milkshakes, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.