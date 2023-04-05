Duck Donuts Unveils its Restaurant of the Future

Duck Donuts unveiled a new shop design as part of its promise to deliver an exceptional customer experience for guests, franchise partners and team members. The new shop design features a localized, modern design with optimized ordering experience for in-shop guests or those on the go.

The company’s shop of the future includes the following design updates and technology additions for guests and cost savings for franchise partners:

Optimized Ordering Experience: Guests will now have two in-shop options for ordering - at the front upon entering the store, optimizing flow from order to pick up, or through self-ordering kiosks. There is also a dedicated area for mobile and third-party pickup orders for grab and go convenience.

Modernized Designs: Duck Donuts franchise partners are proud to be locally owned and operated. To support this, new shops will now feature a sleek interior design with localized artwork, including an accent wall guaranteed to “sprinkle happiness” in their local community. Additional aspects will add dimension with 3D graphics, digital menu boards and high-top barstools to watch the donut making process. The exterior highlights a colorful awning and seating with umbrellas, pending landlord approval.

Dedicated Catering Prep Area: The new shop will allow team members to work hard behind the scenes, handling significantly more catering and digital business without interfering with in-shop guest orders.

Cost Savings: The new shop design allows for smaller footprint options, 1,000-1,400 sq. ft., enhancing return on investment by reducing build out costs up to $75,000 for franchise partners.

“As we work toward elevating the Duck Donuts brand, it begins with consistently meeting the needs of our guests however they chose to engage with our authentic made-to-order concept, whether that's through a digital platform or in-shop experience,” says Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “Introducing our new shop of the future allows us to enhance the guest experience while providing a better return for our franchise partners.”

Collierville, Tennessee, and Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, have been identified as the first franchised locations to debut the shop of the future. Both shops are expected to open second half of 2023.

The company currently operates three international and 117 U.S. franchise locations across 23 states and Puerto Rico.