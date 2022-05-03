Duck Donuts Unveils Special Assortment to Thrill Moms

Duck Donuts is giving guests a dozen ways to say thanks to mom this Mother’s Day. The Mother’s Day Assortment is thoughtfully and beautifully topped with limited-time pink, purple, and white sprinkles, dipped in a pastel purple icing, and finished with the perfect drizzle. This assortment is the best way guests can treat the mom in their flock.

Available through May 8, the Mother’s Day Assortment features heartfelt combinations such as:

Purple vanilla icing with strawberry drizzle

Chocolate Explosion: Chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and hot fudge drizzle

Purple vanilla icing with limited-time pink, purple and white sprinkles and vanilla drizzle

Strawberry Shortcake: Strawberry icing with graham cracker crumbs and vanilla drizzle

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches and offers online ordering.