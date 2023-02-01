    Duck Donuts Unveils Valentine’s Day Flavors

    Industry News | February 1, 2023

    Duck Donuts has what all guests need to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, love and donuts. Whether it’s for a pair of sweethearts, galantines, or self-love, the limited-time Love Assortment is the perfect sweet treat everyone will adore. Guests can enjoy donuts topped with limited-time mini chocolate chips, love sprinkles and beautiful candied roses.

    Available February 1-14, the Love Assortment features delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired combinations such as:

    Chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle

    Vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose

    Strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips

    The Love Assortment is available for pickup or delivery and can be ordered in-shop, online or through the Duck Donuts Reward app.

    Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.

