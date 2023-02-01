Duck Donuts Unveils Valentine’s Day Flavors

Duck Donuts has what all guests need to celebrate this Valentine’s Day, love and donuts. Whether it’s for a pair of sweethearts, galantines, or self-love, the limited-time Love Assortment is the perfect sweet treat everyone will adore. Guests can enjoy donuts topped with limited-time mini chocolate chips, love sprinkles and beautiful candied roses.

Available February 1-14, the Love Assortment features delicious Valentine’s Day-inspired combinations such as:

Chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle

Vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose

Strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips

The Love Assortment is available for pickup or delivery and can be ordered in-shop, online or through the Duck Donuts Reward app.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, espresso beverages, donut breakfast sandwiches, milkshakes and offers online ordering.