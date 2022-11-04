Duff’s CakeMix Signs First Franchisee

Duff’s CakeMix, the do-it-yourself cake decorating studio founded by Food Network star Duff Goldman, signed its first franchisees, Dr. Aliya Sheriff and Shairoz Hooda, to develop at least three Duff’s CakeMix units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

“We are in the experiential retail business and when we saw this opportunity come up – it was a no brainer,” says Sheriff. “There is nothing else like this concept, it was shocking to see how easy it is to operate. We couldn’t be more excited to be the first group to bring this concept to Texas.”

Duff’s CakeMix’s objective is to open 50 new franchise location in the next two years. Duff’s CakeMix has partnered with Fransmart for franchise development. Duff’s CakeMix is excited to expand from the California market to Texas. The franchisor is currently available to sell in all 50 states of the U.S. Franchisees benefit from ongoing coaching and company support on everything from site selection, construction, operations, training and marketing.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Aliya Sheriff and Shairoz Hooda to the Duff’s CakeMix family,” says CEO of Duff’s CakeMix, Pamela Fazio. “Texas is a dynamic fit for our brand and with our new successful franchise partners we know Dallas will be an amazing market for Duff’s CakeMix.”

Duff’s CakeMix is built around simply operations with currently two corporate locations in California. The brand was created to inspire guests to feel empowered by utilizing Duff Goldman’s products and ingredients to design their own cake creations. The business has been featured in a variety of media including: The Today Show, Good Day LA, Forbes, LA Times, People Magazine, Pop Sugar, Bon Appetit, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Real Housewives, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.