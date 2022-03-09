Duff’s CakeMix Teams with Fransmart to Grow

Duff’s CakeMix, the do-it-yourself cake decorating studio founded by Food Network star Duff Goldman has partnered with Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, to grow the concept with franchise locations throughout North America.

We are excited to partner with Fransmart,” adds Pamela Fazio, CEO of Duff’s CakeMix. “Fransmart has proven leadership and success in franchise development to drive growth of Duff’s CakeMix throughout North America.”

Duff’s CakeMix plans to build 250 locations in the United States with the intention to continue to grow to over 1,000 units worldwide.

“We decided to franchise Duff’s CakeMix to empower creativity and foster shared, multi-generational social experiences worldwide,” says Goldman.

The streamlined brand systems at Duff’s CakeMix don’t require franchisees to have a restaurant background. Franchisees should have a passion for delivering a unique, creative, interactive experience to their community.

“With a globally recognized brand name, a unique niche and unbelievably great cakes, Duff’s CakeMix is an ideal Fransmart franchise brand,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Duff is the most famous cakemaker in the world, making it easy for franchise locations to have instant awareness and credibility. Additionally, it’s among the easiest franchise I’ve seen to operate.”