Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based brand famed for freshly roasting its globally sourced single-origin green beans daily in its coffee shops, has named Benjamin Anderson as its new President. The appointment comes at the forefront of strategic brand growth, with Anderson spearheading both franchise development and operations-focused initiatives.

Anderson joins Dunn Brothers Coffee with more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and a strong track record of leadership in the coffee and restaurant space. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at Pentex Restaurant Group — a multi-brand franchisee of Taco John’s and HuHot Mongolian Grill — where he oversaw a 30% expansion in store count and led teams across eight states to drive profitability, strengthen employee retention and foster a culture of growth and collaboration.

Having worked his way up from team member to senior leadership, Anderson has held key roles at respected brands including Caribou Coffee, where he served as Director of Operations and led the ideation and launch of the Cabin concept, a drive-thru-only prototype developed in response to shifting consumer trends. Earlier in his career, Anderson ran Jamba Juice operations at both franchise-owned locations and corporate-run stores.

“I’m truly a Dunn Brothers Coffee fan, having lived in Minneapolis for more than 20 years. Even as a competitor, I could see the brand’s unique energy and strong customer connection the moment you walked into a store. That kind of resonance isn’t easy to come by,” said Anderson, who will work closely with the team at Gala Capital Partners, the parent company of Dunn Brothers, to advance the brand. “I’m excited to drive holistic growth that balances operational excellence, team development and meaningful community connections.”

As President of Dunn Brothers Coffee, Anderson will lead the brand’s franchise development efforts, driving expansion in core Midwest and Great Plains markets — and beyond. Under his leadership, the brand will take a more holistic approach to growth, with an emphasis on boosting franchisee performance, enhancing vendor partnerships and building long-term sustainability.

“This is a pivotal time for Dunn Brothers Coffee, and Ben is exactly the kind of leader we need to guide the brand forward,” said Anand Gala, Managing Partner of Gala Capital Partners. “He brings a deep understanding of the coffee category, firsthand experience across every level of restaurant operations and a thoughtful, people-first leadership style. We’re excited to see him breathe new life into the brand while honoring what has always made Dunn Brothers Coffee special.”

Currently with almost 50 coffee shops operating across six states and a goal to reach 250 locations in the next five years, Dunn Brothers Coffee boasts an in-house roaster, managed exclusively by its own Certified Roasters. At the heart of Dunn Brothers Coffee lies a profound commitment to the art and culture of coffee. From the moment beans are sourced to the final pour, every step is infused with a passion for excellence. This dedication is underscored by the brand’s unwavering freshness standard — never selling coffee roasted more than five days prior. With an array of innovative menu offerings and a relentless pursuit of quality, Dunn Brothers Coffee continues to redefine the coffee experience, inviting enthusiasts to embark on a flavorful journey with every cup.